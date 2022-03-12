BMO Capital Markets Raises InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$20.25

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IIPZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.84.

Shares of IIPZF opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

