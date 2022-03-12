Reviewing SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inuvo and SurgePays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $44.64 million 1.22 -$7.30 million ($0.07) -6.57 SurgePays $54.41 million 0.81 -$10.72 million N/A N/A

Inuvo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SurgePays.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inuvo and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00

SurgePays has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.11%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Inuvo.

Profitability

This table compares Inuvo and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -13.35% -21.79% -16.73% SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inuvo beats SurgePays on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

