First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.66.

FQVLF stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

