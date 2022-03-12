Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GRWXF opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. Draper Esprit has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
Draper Esprit Company Profile (Get Rating)
