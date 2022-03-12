Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target to €22.00

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.48) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($18.80) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.65.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.