Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,118 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 477,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

ESRT opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -131.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

ESRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

