Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Stake Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.88% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBE opened at $57.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

