Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,254 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

