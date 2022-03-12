Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Equinox Gold worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 397.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 255,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 79.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 432,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 191,863 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. Equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

