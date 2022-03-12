Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Fulton Financial worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

