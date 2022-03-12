-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.59). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.62. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.