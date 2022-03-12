Critical Contrast: Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) vs. National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and National Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A National Vision 6.17% 12.87% 5.07%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Warby Parker and National Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 2 5 0 2.71 National Vision 1 3 4 0 2.38

Warby Parker currently has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 144.15%. National Vision has a consensus price target of $55.88, indicating a potential upside of 37.05%. Given Warby Parker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than National Vision.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Warby Parker and National Vision’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Vision $2.08 billion 1.60 $128.24 million $1.42 28.71

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of National Vision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Vision beats Warby Parker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services. The Corporate/Other segment consists of the results of operations of the other operating segments and corporate overhead support. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

