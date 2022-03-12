Morgan Stanley Has $12.05 Million Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $696,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,524,000 after acquiring an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

CBRL stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

