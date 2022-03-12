Morgan Stanley Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,562,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of The GEO Group worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

