Morgan Stanley Sells 102,729 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Columbia Banking System worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

