Morgan Stanley Acquires 64,341 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

