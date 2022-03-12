PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of PotlatchDeltic worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 586,356 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 61.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,032,000 after acquiring an additional 201,042 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 25.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 274,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 56,240 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $54.85 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

