InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NYSE:INFU opened at $10.39 on Thursday. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a P/E ratio of 148.43 and a beta of 1.19.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

