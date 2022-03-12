InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
NYSE:INFU opened at $10.39 on Thursday. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a P/E ratio of 148.43 and a beta of 1.19.
InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)
