Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 580

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,723.25.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Glencore has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

