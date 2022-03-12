Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 368,488 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 796.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,214,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,669,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 67,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $8.18 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

