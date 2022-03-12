Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 907.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 136,187 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $482,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XENE opened at $28.98 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

