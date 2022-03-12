Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.54. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 818.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

