Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41,019 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.56% of Invacare worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invacare by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,912 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Invacare by 10.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,943,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 288,900 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare during the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invacare by 19.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,347,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 218,778 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Invacare by 435.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 114,926 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVC opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

