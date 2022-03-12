Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.51% of BlueLinx worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

BXC stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.88. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $96.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $859.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.85.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

