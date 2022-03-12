Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 297.1% in February

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, an increase of 297.1% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

WEG stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. WEG has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $7.90.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.