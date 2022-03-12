Invesco Ltd. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

