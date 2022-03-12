Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Decreases By 80.0%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Zijin Mining Group stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.
About Zijin Mining Group (Get Rating)
