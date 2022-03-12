Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $395.69.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock opened at $304.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $286.12 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.