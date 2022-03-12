Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 75.7%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the February 13th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $38.00.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
