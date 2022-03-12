Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 75.7%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the February 13th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (Get Rating)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.