Invesco Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Hawkins worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 94,328.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $978.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

