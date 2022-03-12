Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,258 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Nelnet worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nelnet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NNI opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.27. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.41%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.