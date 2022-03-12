BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 993.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 100,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Shares of LEO stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.