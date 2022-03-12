Invesco Ltd. Acquires 5,464 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Costamare worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

