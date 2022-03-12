Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.62.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $143.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,219,000 after acquiring an additional 111,880 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 94.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95,347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

