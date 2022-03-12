Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Buys $3,287,065.60 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 123,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,287,065.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 8,443 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,736.25.

On Thursday, February 24th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 125,762 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,579,186.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 41,952 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,056.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82.

XM stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

