Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $69,640,000.00 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.64. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Talos Energy by 274.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 362,653 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 139.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TALO. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

