Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $650.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

