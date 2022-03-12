Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.10% of Airgain worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Airgain by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Airgain stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $81.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

