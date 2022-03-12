Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 482.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Aurora Cannabis worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 332,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $680.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

