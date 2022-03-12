Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 70.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. Appian Co. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $176.27.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 322,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,677,024 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.