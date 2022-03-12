H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HEES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of HEES opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $459,322.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

