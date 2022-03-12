Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.26% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter worth about $926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.7% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,214,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLP opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.96 million, a P/E ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 0.68. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

