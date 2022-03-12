Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.47 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($177,587.58). Also, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($307,914.05).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

