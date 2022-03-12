Volution Group (LON:FAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

FAN opened at GBX 426.50 ($5.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £844.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 306 ($4.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 565 ($7.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 493.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 509.25.

In other Volution Group news, insider Paul Hollingworth purchased 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($26,231.42).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

