GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.95) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.22) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.50) to GBX 1,910 ($25.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.80) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,546.60 ($20.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £78.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,599.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,533.57. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,255.40 ($16.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.76).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.10), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($717,897.14).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

