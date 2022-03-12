Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 106 ($1.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 121 ($1.59).

LON:JUST opened at GBX 84.35 ($1.11) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.19. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock has a market cap of £876.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

