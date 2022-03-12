Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HWDN. Liberum Capital raised Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.45) to GBX 1,050 ($13.76) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.95) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.33) to GBX 940 ($12.32) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 940 ($12.32) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.35) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 952.50 ($12.48).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 761.60 ($9.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 715.60 ($9.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.92). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 807.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 876.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,846 ($32,555.03). Insiders have purchased 3,085 shares of company stock worth $2,529,342 over the last 90 days.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

