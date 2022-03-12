First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Up 29,444.4% in February

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, an increase of 29,444.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ FIXD opened at $50.46 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
