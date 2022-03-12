First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Up 29,444.4% in February

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, an increase of 29,444.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $50.46 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 166,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.