Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.77

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 208646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

