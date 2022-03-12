BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $25.66

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $39.96. BRP Group shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 2,276 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,617 shares of company stock worth $372,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRP Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,936,000 after purchasing an additional 257,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

